Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $172.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.61 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average of $295.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

