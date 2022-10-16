Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $118.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $118,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 824,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

