Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,805 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.