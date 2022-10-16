Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.11 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.