Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $30.13 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

