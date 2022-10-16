Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,522 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 581.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Price Performance

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,948 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.