Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

