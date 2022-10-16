Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.