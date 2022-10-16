Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

