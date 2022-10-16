Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 143,424 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,403,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,171,000 after buying an additional 1,041,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 681,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,665,000 after buying an additional 672,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.