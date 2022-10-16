Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 291 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.