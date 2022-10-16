Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 340 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boise Cascade Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $58.65 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

