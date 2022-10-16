Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,971 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

