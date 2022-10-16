Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 882,560 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882,560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACM opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.