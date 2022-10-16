Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,632.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 425,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,069.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

