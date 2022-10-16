Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.11, but opened at 4.26. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 4.09, with a volume of 6,959 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

