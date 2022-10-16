Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 8.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.