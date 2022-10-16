Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,888.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,979.2% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,912.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,935.4% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 287,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

