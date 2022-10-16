Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Sector Perform

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMBP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 4.8 %

AMBP opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

