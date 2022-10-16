Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Parex Resources Price Performance

PXT stock opened at C$21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.25.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 8.5200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

