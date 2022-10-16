Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.62. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 1,334 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658 in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

