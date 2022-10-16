S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 613 ($7.41).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Numis Securities cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Also, insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 168,699 shares of company stock valued at $25,117,192 in the last quarter.

S4 Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

About S4 Capital

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market cap of £978.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.85. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($9.58).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

