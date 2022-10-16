Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $9.18 on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

