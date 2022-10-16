Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Safran Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SAFRY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
