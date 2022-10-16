Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $238.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of SAIA opened at $196.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 22.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 94.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

