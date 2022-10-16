Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.3 %

SPNS opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

