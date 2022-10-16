Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol Dividend Announcement

SSL opened at $16.64 on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

