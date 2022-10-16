Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

