Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.17.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.98 million and a PE ratio of 45.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Savaria

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8493933 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.