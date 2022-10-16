SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $340.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.20.

SBAC stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.26 and its 200-day moving average is $326.14.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $238,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3,062.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

