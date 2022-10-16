Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 165 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Schindler Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $279.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.48.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

