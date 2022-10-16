Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHLAF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 165 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.13.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $162.85 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $150.96 and a fifty-two week high of $279.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

