Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

