Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

SEE stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.