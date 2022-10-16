Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 382 shares traded.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

