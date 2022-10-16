Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 613,659 shares.The stock last traded at $22.81 and had previously closed at $22.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $238,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.