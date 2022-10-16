SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.59. SentinelOne shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 12,761 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $512,228. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.