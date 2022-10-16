Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

