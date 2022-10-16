Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Martin Monro Buys 25,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Martin Monro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($12,237.76).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Service Stream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 18th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, builds, installs, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates through: Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

