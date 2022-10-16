Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading 13.9% Higher

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 277,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 892,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

