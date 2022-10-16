Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Critical Survey

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.23 $15.37 million $1.21 14.72 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.50 $205.53 million $3.41 12.32

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

61.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 18.56% 7.18% 0.70% First Merchants 32.28% 11.04% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Merchants 0 0 2 1 3.33

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than First Merchants.

Summary

First Merchants beats Shore Bancshares on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.