Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Rises By 16.8%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.93 on Friday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.