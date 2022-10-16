Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Increases By 19.6%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.