Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Increases By 19.6%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
