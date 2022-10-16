Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Expands By 19.7%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 949,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF opened at 1.48 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of 1.48 and a 12-month high of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.48.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

