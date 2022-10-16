Short Interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreases By 16.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 167,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,923. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

