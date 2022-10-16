Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Grows By 14.0%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 109,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 900,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.