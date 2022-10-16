Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Drops By 16.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of OTRK opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 127.01% and a negative net margin of 151.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.