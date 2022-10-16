Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $43.76 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

