Signature Bank (SBNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.