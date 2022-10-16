SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.